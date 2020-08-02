Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg boys

The Saint Jo boy’s basketball team hosted Gold-Burg on Tuesday in a game the Panthers dominated.

Saint Jo won 80-20 against a young Bears team.

The Panthers press was too much and allowed them to get some easy looks on offense to put the game away early at home.

Brock Durham led Saint Jo with 20 points and also swiped eight steals. Connor Thompson was second with 18 points.

Panthers Coach Lyndon Cook liked how his team took care of business and was able to get his whole bench playing time.

With only one loss in district play so far, the Panthers hope with another win to set themselves up to play Slidell for a share of the district title on the line.

Gold-Burg struggled against one of the most athletic teams in the district.

Coach Leo Murguia hopes his team can learn from this game heading into a bye game to gear up for the final three games of the season.

Saint Jo hosts Slidell at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. The Bears next host Prairie Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs beat Forestburg at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won a low-scoring game 35-23 to bounce back after several losses.

Emily Carpenter led Prairie Valley with a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Shelby Roof swiped seven steals on defense to go with scoring six points.

Lady Bulldogs Coach Jeannie Carpenter said the team struggled defending against the Lady Horns height as post player Morgan Miller scored a game high 21 points for Forestburg.

Prairie Valley plays its final game of the season at Gold-Burg at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11. The Lady Horns finish their season at home against Bellevue at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg girls

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a close game against Gold-Burg at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers won 31-29 as they held on to win as they battled through injuries.

The Lady Bears were led by Shadie Whitaker, who scored 13 points. Gold-Burg Coach Carlynn Murguia thought her team played well, as the team had lost to Saint Jo by 15 points in the teams first matchup.

The teams will finish off their seasons on Feb. 11 on senior night. Saint Jo will host Slidell at 6 p.m. The Lady Bears will host Prairie Valley at 6 p.m.

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won a big home game on Tuesday against Forestburg.

The Bulldogs won 62-38 to win their third straight game.

Prairie Valley hurt the Longhorns from deep as the team made 14 3-pointers in the game. Nicholas Bell led the team with 27 points.

For Forestburg, Coach Eldon Van Hooser chalked the game up to the Longhorns getting into foul trouble and the Bulldogs hot shooting. Riley Sandusky led the team with 16 points.

Prairie Valley next plays at Gold-Burg at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. Forestburg next plays at Bellevue at home at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.