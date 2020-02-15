Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg boys

The Prairie Valley boys upset Gold-Burg’s senior night on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won 56-22 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was a slow start to the game as Prairie Valley only led 5-2 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started to get things going from 3-point range after that and the Bears could not keep up.

Nicholas Bell led Prairie Valley with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Zak Smith joined him in double-figures scoring 10 points. As a team the Bulldogs made 12 3-pointers while doing a good job of limiting the young Gold-Burg team’s chances.

Prairie Valley has one more district game left at district champion Slidell at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18. For a chance to earn the final playoff spot, the Bulldogs have to hope for Midway to lose either of its final two games against Forestburg and Saint Jo.

The Bears were led in scoring by their lone senior Jacob Reno, who scored 12 points. Gold-Burg’s last game of the season will be at Bellevue at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Bellevue vs Forestburg girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at Forestburg on Tuesday to end the regular season.

The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Horns 70-15 thanks to their press defense and aggression.

Austin Ford led Bellevue with 23 points while Kaylee Trail scored 21 points and Sky-Lar Embry scored 13. The win wrapped up a second place finish in the district after going 10-2.

Bellevue will face Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district round of the playoffs. When and where is still being figured out at press time, but keep glued to the Bowie News social media pages for when we find out.

The Lady Horns end a tough year with some positive momentum. Forestburg picked up a win against Saint Jo during district play. With a lot of the team planned to come back, things should only improve for a team that struggled through most of the year, but continued to fight and get better every week.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs ended their season on a good note at Gold-Burg on Tuesday despite missing the playoffs.

The Lady Bulldogs won 59-31 in a game that was bitter sweet.

Haile Winkler led Prairie Valley with 18 points and Emily Carpenter had a double-double scoring 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The team went 6-6 in district to finish fourth, the best finish in the county among 1A teams. The team should be set up for success next year as well losing only one player, but Shelby Roof will be missed.

For the Lady Bears, Sadie Whitaker led the team with nine points. Sister Shadie was right behind her with eight points and Taylor Lyons scored seven points.

Gold-Burg was a young team, but still were able to win two games in district play while improving every week with new Coach Carlynn Murguia. The good news is that the Lady Bears will lose no players to graduation. If the team can take what they learned the first tough season together moving forward, things should only get better.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo basketball teams hosted district champions and state-ranked Slidell teams on senior night.

Neither game went to plan against the Greyhound and Lady Greyhounds. The Panthers lost 74-44 and the Lady Panthers lost 61-11.

The Saint Jo boy’s were led by Brock Durham with 15 points and Logan Morman with 13 points. Coach Lyndon Cook was proud how his team fought, but the team could not make enough open shots or capitalize on the few mistakes Slidell made in order to get the upset win.

The Panthers need to win their final two games to guarantee a playoff spot and possibly hold onto the second seed in district. Saint Jo’s last game is at Midway at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The Lady Panthers team was young this year after the senior led team the previous year fought their way to the playoffs. Injuries late in the season hurt the overall final record, but with many young players expected to come back, Saint Jo could easily bounce back next year ready to compete for that coveted playoff spot.

Forestburg boys

The Forestburg Longhorns lost to a tough Bellevue team on Tuesday on senior night.

The Longhorns lost 79-35 in a game Coach Eldon Van Hooser said his team did not rebound well in.

Forestburg’s final game of the season was on Friday at Midway. Look in next week’s paper to see how they did.