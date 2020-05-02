Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at Slidell on Friday in a close game and threw a wrench into the top of the district standings.

The Lady Eagles won 49-46 thanks to a big fourth quarter where Bellevue scored 20 points, making up a 37-29 deficit after three quarters.

The win makes up for the first loss the Lady Eagles suffered to the Lady Greyhounds. Kaylee Trail led the team with 17 points. Sky-Lar Embry joined her in double-figures with 13 points even fouling out.

Coach Jon McGee said the team had to fight foul trouble all night, but was proud his team came together at the end to get the win.

Bellevue next hosts Midway at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley teams hosted Midway on Friday with the boy’s team pulling off the close win while the girl’s team had a night to forget.

The Bulldogs won 45-44 and the Lady Bulldogs lost 51-21.

The boy’s team was able to get the tough play form its defense to win the game in the end.

“This was our second close game this week, and when we really needed stops, we were able to get the job done defensively,” Coach Seth Stephens said.

Tyler Reid led the team with 12 points. Nicholas Bell also scored in double-figures with 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs had a game where nothing went right.

“We couldn’t get any shots to fall until late in the game and by then there was not enough time left to come back,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “There are really no excuses for how this game turned out.”

Shelby Roof led the team with eight points and Emily Carpenter grabbed seven rebounds.

Prairie Valley hosts Saint Jo with the girl’s game starting at 6 p.m. and the boy’s game starting after on Feb. 7.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg basketball teams hosted Forestburg on Friday.

The Lady Bears won the first game 42-31 while the Longhorns won the boy’s game 44-33.

Taylor Lyons led Gold-Burg girls with 19 points as the Lady Bears earned their second win of district play. Coach Carlynn Murguia was proud of her team, getting their second win in a much better fashion than the first time. Morgan Miller led the Lady Horns with 11 points.

For the Forestburg boy’s team, Riley Sandusky led the team with 17 points. The Longhorns Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought the Bears played his team tough, switching to man defense this time around.

For Gold-Burg Jack Henry led the team with 11 points.

Forestburg next plays at Slidell on at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. Gold-Burg next hosts Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.