Softball season starts

Bowie

Bowie softball officially started its season on Monday with a game at Valley View.

In a high scoring game, the Lady Eagles came back in later innings to win 20-10.

The Lady Rabbits got out to a quick start as Gracie Bentley hit a 3-run home run to get things going. Two more runs were scored on the base paths from Layla Felts and Kylie Fleming.

After Valley View cut the lead to 5-3 heading into the second inning, Bowie put up five more runs in the second inning.

Bentley drove in two runs on a single, Kenzie Short scored on an error, Felts drove in a run on a fielder’s choice bunt and Fleming scored on a throwing error.

Up 10-3, heading into the third inning, things looked good for the Lady Rabbits as they looked poised to win big

Unfortunately, that was all the scoring for the rest of the game as the Lady Eagles scored 17 runs in the next four innings, before winning 20-10.

Bowie can only move on as it gets tested this weekend at the Jacksboro tournament.

Nocona vs Saint Jo

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted Saint Jo on Monday to officially kick-off the softball season.

The Lady Indians made quick work of the smaller and less experienced Lady Panthers, winning by run rule after three innings 20-0.

Seven different Nocona players drove in runs, led by senior Kycelynn Contreras who drove in five, including a home run. Jenna McBride was second with four RBIs as she hit a grandslam.

On the mound Laci Stone pitched three perfect innings as she struck out seven.

The Lady Indians hope to build on what they started last year as they return all but two of their starters from last year. Even with a young and mostly inexperienced team last year, the team won some games and were generally more competitive that it has been in recent years.

Last year’s assistant Coach Heather Nobile is taking over as head coach this year. It is still a young group with only two seniors in Contreras and Koryahna Ramsey, but Nobile hopes those two as well as junior pitcher Stone can take the reins and continue the last year’s upward trend.

One thing that looks good for the future is the existence of a junior varsity team for this program. Nocona will face its first big test this weekend at the Jacksboro tournament. The Lady Indians next play at Seymour at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25.

For Saint Jo, Monday’s game was the first for the program in about a decade. According to what Coach Jamie Vincent could find, the Lady Panthers had softball from 2007 until it ended in 2010.

This year there was enough interest the program started back up. With the recent success the baseball program has had with its return in the last five years, there is hope this program can one day rise to those standards.

This first year will be played on an outlaw schedule, meaning the school has no district games or hopes of a playoff berth. While there are some girls on the team who have many years of softball experience that will be counted on by Vincent, many more are picking up the sport for the first time meaning there will be some growing pains.

Vincent said he is most looking forward to teaching his girls the game as they gain experience with the fundamentals and game situations.

The Lady Panther’s next play at Muenster at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.