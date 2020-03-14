97th District Court cancels jury trial to April 15

All 97th District Court jury trials scheduled in Archer, Clay and Montague Counties have been canceled through April 15 according to District Judge Jack McGaughey.

“These cancellations follow guidelines issued by the Texas Office of Court Administration on March 12, in response to the unstable situation surrounding the spread of the coronavirus,” said McGaughey. “This is a precautionary step to avoid potential spread of the virus in large groups of people.”

Routine court dockets will proceed as under normal conditions, although case settings may be staggered and reset to avoid large numbers of people coming into the courtroom at one time. The judge said these measures will not affect criminal magistration, Child Protective Service removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders and certain mental health proceedings.

“Persons with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to contact the court before appearing. Also, attorneys who know that clients, witnesses or others have these conditions are expected to alert the court in advance, so the court may make responsible accommodations and reschedule hearings as needed,” the judge emphasized.