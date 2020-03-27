A note from the editor: News in time of crisis

As our nation continues to deal with one of the most serious threats in history, the Coronavirus pandemic, citizens need to have access to accurate and pertinent information. We at The Bowie News are committed to bringing this vital information to our readers.

Our professional staff of journalists is using their experience to gather the latest material available and to answer your questions. We also will work to provide an analysis of the fallout of the pandemic on our communities.

The Bowie News staff is using not only our print product twice a week, but our website, social media sites and contact with our many sources to bring that information home to you.

This situation changes rapidly not only from day to day, but hour to hour. We will strive to bring you the latest details and update it as needed.

Our hope is that readers, both longtime and new, will use us as a trusted source to help navigate these challenging waters. It is an unprecedented time for the entire world, no one knows what may lie ahead, but we will all travel through it together.

The Bowie News has served this county since 1922, 98 years of breaking news and hometown news, good times and bad. We will continue to serve our communities to the best of our abilities as we adapt to meet the challenges of this new landscape.

Your continued support of local journalism brought to you by those who live and make their homes beside you will only strengthen our resolve and efforts.

Your readership and patronage of The Bowie News are deeply appreciated.

Barbara Green, editor/general manager,

The Bowie News

