All Bowie High School Alumni Reunion Sept. 11-12

The every five year All Bowie High School Alumni Reunion is being planned for Sept. 11-12.

There will be a golf scramble at Twisted Oaks Golf Club on Sept. 12 with additional details to be announced later.

Other activities will include a barbecue and tailgating in the high school parking lot across from the football field. Prizes will be awarded to the best tailgater.

A hospitality room will be set up in the high school cafeteria and the Bowie High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th reunion.

Mark your calendar for this community-wide event.

Alumni are encouraged to gather together for reunions and to take part in the parade and all the homecoming celebrations events.