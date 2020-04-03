Baseball season has started

Bowie

The Bowie baseball team played its first official game on Saturday at Graham.

The Jackrabbits would lose a high scoring game 10-7 in a game they never led, though they made some great moves in the final two innings.

The Steers scored runs in the first two innings to go up 2-0. Bowie answered in the top of the third inning with a run as Devin Melton drove in Brae Ogle to cut the lead to 2-1.

Graham would score six runs the next two innings to up its lead to 8-1.

The Jackrabbits would cut into that lead in the top of the sixth inning as Weston Partridge hit an RBI double and Braden Armstrong hit a two-run home run, making the score 8-4.

The Steers would get a little more breathing room back as they scored two more runs in response, going up 10-4 heading into the seventh and final inning.

Bowie needed to score at least six runs or more to continue the game after its at bats. The Jackrabbits got things going with Melton driving in another run. Zane Bell then drove in two runs on a single to cut the lead to 10-7.

The Jackrabbits play in their first tournament this weekend at the ACS tournament.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a tough first outing against Sanger at home on Friday.

Sanger had explosive third fourth and fifth innings to end the game after five innings winning 19-0.

The first two innings saw both teams struggle to score, though both teams got runners on.

Sanger just started to string hits together that could not be defended as the runs started to pile on in numbers.

In the end, the final score looked as ugly as it did. Highlights included Jason Sparkman hitting a triple and the defense committing no errors.

The Indians play in their first tournament this weekend as it hosts the Nocona Classic.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers played in their second tournament last week at Era and did some good things.

The Panthers went 2-2 even with some of the team missing some games due to basketball commitments.

Saint Jo first played Tioga and lost a one-sided game 10-0 after four innings. The Bulldogs consistently scored runs, but it was not until the six run fourth inning did things start to get out of hand as the Panthers struggled to score.

Saint Jo was able to move past that game as the next day it played the tournament hosts. The Panthers won a closely contested game 4-1, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to pull ahead and get the win.

Right after that game was completed Saint Jo had to play Petrolia. It was another close game, but the Panthers fell behind after the second inning saw the Pirates score five runs.

The Panthers could not come back in the next two innings as they lost 6-4 after four innings.

Saint Jo ended the tournament on Saturday playing 4A Lake Worth’s JV team. The Panthers took it to the young squad, scoring two runs or more in four of the five innings played, winning 11-0.

Saint Jo plays in its final tournament this weekend at Poolville and will have its full team with basketball season coming to an end.

