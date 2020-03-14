Bellevue OAP advances out of district 22

Bellevue competed with seven different schools for District 22, March 2 at North Central Texas College in Gainesville.

Three of the schools advanced: Slidell with “Nevermore,” Prairie Valley with “This is a Test” and Bellevue with “Dark Road.”

Along with advancing, Bellevue received three individual awards. Zoie Sanders received All Star Cast. Grace Martin received Honorable Mention All Star Cast. Rebecca Maddin received Best Individual Crew Member (fourth year in a row).

The play will compete for bi-district March 26 at the Decatur High School Auditorium.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.