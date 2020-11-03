Bowie baseball plays in first tourney

The Bowie baseball team played in its first tournament last week in the ACS tournament.

The Jackrabbits went 2-2 during two days of competition with a good beginning and end.

Bowie started the tournament playing Muenster on Thursday. The game was tight throughout as the Hornets held a small lead for most of the game. Up 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Jackrabbits reeled off five runs to win 7-4.

Highlights included Kawlyer Swearingin driving in two runs on a double to give Bowie its lead in that final inning.

After lunch that same day the Jackrabbits played Paradise. Things did not go their way. The Wildcats scored two runs or more in every inning. Seven free bases and nine hits allowed 13 runs to be scored for Paradise while Bowie’s bats never got going. The Wildcats would win 13-0 in four innings.

The Jackrabbits started the next day playing private school Covenant Christian Academy. It was a frustrating game for Bowie as it left eight runners on base during the game and failing to score for the second time in two day.

The Cougars made the most of their opportunities scoring runs in three innings and winning 6-0. Highlights included Colton Richey having multiple hits in the game including the only extra base hit for the Jackrabbits on a double.

Bowie ended the tournament playing Seymour. The two teams exploded offensively in the first inning, combining to score 12 runs as the Panthers led 7-5. After exchanging runs in the second, the Jackrabbits tied the scored 8-8 in the third inning.

Seymour would take back the lead in the fourth inning scoring one run, but Swearingin would give Bowie the lead for good right after, driving in two runs on a single. The Jackrabbits would hold on to win in the next inning 10-9.

Besides Swearingin, highlights included Colton Richey driving in three runs on a triple. Logan Hutson came in for relief and allowed only one run and struck out five in four innings of work.

