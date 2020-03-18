Bowie baseball plays well at final tournament

In the team’s final action for at least the next two weeks, the Bowie baseball team hosted the Walker Stallcup Tournament last week.

The Jackrabbits went 2-2 during the three days of action.

Bowie first played Bridgeport early on Thursday to start off the tournament action. In the first inning, Parker Price worked himself out of an early jam on the mound. After walking two batters with one out, Price struck out two batters back-to-back to end the inning, even with both runners in scoring position after a double steal.

In the second inning the Bulls took advantage of two leadoff walks to score on a sacrificed ground out to the short stop.

The Jackrabbits had no base runners get on in the first two innings as they fell behind 1-0.

Bowie came back in the third inning. First turning a double play to get out of defense, the Jackrabbits loaded the bases with no outs when Cade Thompson drove in two runs on a double. Colton Richey followed him with a ground out to first base, but it scored one more run as Bowie took a 3-1 lead.

That proved to be enough as neither team allowed more than one base runner on for the rest of the game while the defense and pitching shut down any chances getting those players home. The Jackrabbits would win.

Bowie would play later that night against Pampa. The Harvesters would score one run in the first inning to take the lead while the Jackrabbits struggled to get any base runners on base in response.

In the second inning, Pampa would add another run thanks to base running and go up 2-0. Bowie drew two walks to lead off the inning. Kawlyer Swearingin would drive in one run on a single. An error at third base would allow the other base runner to score, tying the game at 2-2 after two innings.

The Harvesters would take back the lead in the third inning, loading the bases with one out before drawing a walk. The Jackrabbits limited Pampa to just that one run as the inning ended with the bases still loaded and the score 3-2.

The Harvesters would add four more runs in the fourth inning with three big hits, upping their lead to 7-2. Bowie struggled to respond and the game ended after the fifth inning and the Jackrabbits losing.

It was a rainy day on Friday, but the tournament continued thanks to the turf field. Bowie’s one game played that day was against Wichita Falls High School.

The Coyotes started out the game taking the lead 1-0 in the first inning with some extra base hits. A few innings later Wichita Falls added another run on a sacrifice fly ball, upping its lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

The Jackrabbits responded in the bottom of the inning. Weston Partridge hit a triple that drove in two runs. Next batter Price hit a single to left field to drive in another run, giving Bowie the lead 3-2 heading into the fourth inning.

While both teams had chances in the fourth inning to score, neither could take advantage as the game moved into the fifth inning. There Jake Fallis drove in two runs with a triple with no outs. A couple of batters later, Fallis stole home for another run and Brae Ogle drove in a run on a single.

With the Jackrabbits up 7-2, the game was called after that to keep the tournament moving and on schedule.

Bowie played its final game of the tournament on Saturday against Vernon. The Lions scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Jackrabbits got hits here and there, but could never link hits together to score any runs.

Vernon would score two runs or more in all but one inning as the Lions would win 11-0 after five innings of play.

