Bowie golf does well at home course

The Bowie golf teams competed at its home course this week on Monday and Tuesday with good results from both.

The boy’s team kept rolling, winning its third straight tournament while the girl’s team would finish second overall.

The Jackrabbits were led by Riley Harris, who shot a career best 71 score to finish second among individuals.

The whole team shot below 100 as Parker Price shot an 84, Camden Starnes 87, Jay Anderson 88 and Hunter Wade 96. The 330 total was 40 shots better than second place.

The girl’s team was led by Halle Duvall, who shot a 119. Teammate Rylie Vieth was right behind her with a 120 score. Neely Price would shoot 126 and Macee McCollum would shoot 137 to round out the team.

