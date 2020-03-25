Bowie ISD trustees meet on Thursday

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 26 for its first session of spring after moving from its regular date of March 23.

Returning from spring break the faculty and staff find themselves trying to figure out how to provide instruction and food service to its students during the shutdown through April 10.

An update on the district’s COVID-19 response will be given by Superintendent Blake Enlow along with the campus principals.

Enlow also will discuss a board policy for student wellness.

During an executive session the contracts for professional educators will be considered and offered.

Trustees will consider employee compensation during periods of school closure and grant the superintendent certain authority related to employee duty days and compensation. A resolution regarding emergency purchases and a memorandum of understanding with Midwestern State University for an academic scholarship will be considered.