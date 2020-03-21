Ad

Bowie Mission will serve food clients outside

The Bowie Mission’s clothing and house ware departments will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19. No donations will be taken for those items.
The food pantry will be open serving clients outside in their vehicles on the Thursday pickup day. Any food donations are always welcome at 201 E. Greenwood.

