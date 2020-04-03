Bowie, Nocona track compete at Alvord

Bowie and Nocona track teams competed in the first meet of the season on Thursday at Alvord.

The Lady Rabbits finished third and the Jackrabbits finished sixth out of 10 schools while the Indians did not place.

First place finishes for Bowie included Brysen Richey winning the long and triple jumps, Alex Shelton winning the 800 meters and Ja Price winning the high jump.

For Nocona, the highest finish came from Jase Davis finishing third in the long jump. The 4×400 boy’s team finished fourth while the girl’s 4×200 relay finished fifth.

While both schools came with limited participants in the first meet, both are expecting to have more kids compete as the season rolls along and athletes get freed up from sports that had conflicts with early season track practice.

The Indians’ next meet is this week at Gainesville on March 5. Bowie’s next meet is March 12 at Valley View.

To see results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.