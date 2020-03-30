Ad

Bowie Police investigate Sonic robbery

03/30/2020 NEWS 0

Bowie Police are investigating a robbery at Sonic Drive-In which occurred early Monday morning. A man entered the store brandishing a gun demanding money from the safe. He then fled out the back door. Read the full story in mid-week Bowie News.

