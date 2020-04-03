Bowie softball struggles in second tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough second tournament at the Bowie/Henrietta tournament late last week.

With half the team seeing its first softball action fresh off of basketball ending two days before, the Lady Rabbits went 1-4 overall as the team tries to get up to speed.

Bowie started the tournament with a morning game against Archer City. The Lady Rabbits had trouble scoring any runs against the Lady Cats. Bowie only gave up one big inning in the fifth as Archer City scored five runs, but the Lady Rabbits struggled to threaten the defense enough.

In the end the Lady Cats won 9-1. The highlights included Gracie Bentley hitting a double to drive in Jayci Logan for Bowie’s only run.

Later in the afternoon, the Lady Rabbits faced Sanger. It was a much higher scoring game as the Bowie trailed only 8-7 after the first three innings. After that though, the Lady Rabbits were unable to score while the Lady Indians scored big in the fifth and sixth inning to pull ahead and win 15-7.

Highlights for Bowie included a two RBI double from Addie Farris and a triple hit by Kenzi Short.

Things did not get much easier for the Lady Rabbits the second day. Bowie played Vernon to start the day. While the Lady Rabbits did a good job to not let the Lady Lions score in bunches, Vernon still scored at least one run in four different innings.

On offense Bowie struggled to put its bat on the ball as the team struck out 10 times and only had three hits as the team failed to score in seven innings. The Lady Lions would win 7-0.

Highlights included Short hitting a double, a double play turn in the infield and pitcher Alexa Holzer not allowing a walk.

The Lady Rabbits had to turn around and play a late game against Windthorst that did not last long. The Lady Trojans had big offensive innings in the first and second, scoring five and then 10 runs in the inning.

Bowie answered with three in the bottom of the second, but with a couple more runs from Windthorst in the third inning the game was called. The Lady Trojans won 17-3.

Highlights included extra base hits from Farris, Jasmine Jones and Season Eudey. Farris and Jones also both drove runs in separately.

The Lady Rabbits finished the tournament on Saturday playing Bland.

The offense had things going great from the opening at bat, with runs scored in all three innings of the short game blowout.

Bowie would win 11-1 with RBIs from four players, led by two from Eudey who hit a double. Holzer only allowed one hit in four innings of work as the Lady Rabbits would end the tournament on a positive note.

The Lady Rabbits play in their final tournament this weekend at Iowa Park.

