Boy powerlifters compete at regional meet

The Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifting teams competed at the regional meet at Alvord on Friday.

With lifters from 33 schools, the competition was fierce with the Jackrabbit team finishing 15th and the Indians finishing 23rd.

Bowie’s team had two lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes that led to points for the team. Roman Rivas and Coleton Price both finished fourth overall, Rivas in the 132 pound weight class and Price in the 275 weight class.

Rivas set a season best total weight, breaking the 1,000 total weight barrier with 1,025 pounds lifted. He did it by lifting season highs on the squat and deadlift, lifting 400 pounds on each lift.

Price also easily had his highest total of the season as well, lifting 1,260 pounds. The biggest improvement came in his squat, lifting a season best 550 pounds, a more than 50 pound increase than he had lifted all season.

For Nocona, Dorian Ellis was the only lifter to finish in the top five in his weight class. Ellis finished fifth in the 123 pound weight class. He was tied with fourth place, but the other lifter from Whitesboro weighed in a tenth of a pound lighter to finish ahead.

While Ellis did not set or equal his best weight total of the season, he did set a new season high on the bench press lifting 165 pounds.

Neither team had a lifter qualify for the state meet, which was postponed until May 2 due to the threat of COVID-19. Still, it was a solid season as both programs had solid participation, which is all coaches want in the end.

For full results from Bowie and Nocona lifters. pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.