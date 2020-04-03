Boy’s lift in Bowie

Bowie was the sight of the boy’s regional qualifier meet on Thursday for Wise and Montague County schools.

The host Jackrabbits would win the meet with seven schools present while Nocona would finish fourth.

Bowie had nine lifters finish within the top five in their weight class and score points, allowing the team to just edge out Paradise for the team title. Two lifters won their overall weight class.

Roman Rivas won the 132 pound weight class with a 990 pound total, only five pounds off his personal best. Ethan Meyers won the 148 pound weight class with a season high weight total of 1,200 pounds.

Other Jackrabbits lifters that scored included Raiden Brezina, Colton Covington, Joshua Martinez, Estaban Ortiz, Jesus Castillo, Coleton Price and Tyson Herron.

For the Indians, five lifters finished within the top five of their weight classes with two winning their overall class.

Miguel Olivares won the 114 pound weight class with 705 total pounds.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Brady York won the super heavy weight class with 1,510 total pounds. Both totals were season highs for them.

Other Nocona lifters that scored in the top five in their weight class included Dorian Ellis, Willie Salsman and Sergio Hernandez.

The regional meet is set for Alvord on March 13. Only the top two finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state meet in Abilene at the end of March.

To see full results from Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.