September 27, 1930 – March 30, 2020

MUENSTER – Carolyn Mary (Wiesman) Walterscheid Hoyt, 89, died March 30, 2020 at Gainesville Nursing and Rehab in Gainesville, TX.

A graveside service will take place on April 4 at Sacred Heart Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Keating officiating. Due to the regulations set by the Center For Disease Control for the coronavirus, a mass of celebration of Hoyt’s life will take place at a later date.

Hoyt was born in San Antonio on Sept. 27, 1930 to Mary Emma Wiesman and lived in Muenster most of her life. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and on April 4, 1951 married Joe Henry Walterscheid. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Muenster VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary.

After Joe Henry’s death in 1987, she later married Clarence Hoyt.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Walterscheid, Denton, Pam Newman, Gainesville., Gary Joe Walterscheid, Muenster and Karen Walterscheid, Dallas; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muenster Museum or Home Hospice of Cooke County.