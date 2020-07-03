City receives no bidders to remodel former community room

It’s back to the bid process for the City of Bowie remodel of the former community room into new city offices.

Bids were set to be opened at 3 p.m. on March 3, but there were no proposals submitted to the city offices. City Manager Bert Cunningham said he was contacted by two out of town contractors, but they were unable to get their bids in by the deadline.

“We will re-advertise the project and hopefully these two will submit a bid since there were no local bidders,” explained the manager.

If the remodeling project goes forward once cost estimates are obtained, the offices for the mayor, city manager, city secretary, code office and municipal judge would be moved to the facility. The police department would then expand into those present offices.

Design plans and bid specifications were completed by architects Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter of Wichita Falls.