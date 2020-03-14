Colleges extending break, school districts monitoring situation during break

By BARBARA GREEN

As of Friday at 10 a.m. there were 39 COVID-19 cases being treated in the State of Texas according to the Department of Health Services

The majority are in Harris County with nine, with six each reported in Fort Bend and Collin Counties. There are seven cases in Dallas County.

Nocona General Hospital officials reported doctors tested one potential patient Thursday and were awaiting test results on Friday. (See story on 1A).

There is one case in Tarrant County and three in Dallas and Collin Counties. A Montgomery County resident with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with COVID-19 tested positive this week.

Locally both North Central Texas College and Midwestern State University have extended their spring breaks and canceled in-person classes for a period of time. Montague County school districts are on spring break this week and superintendents have said they will monitor conditions to make any further determinations.

