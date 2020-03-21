Commissioners meet; public video link offered

Montague County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on March 23, however, due to the COVID-19 precautions they are taking advantage the governor’s suspension of open meeting laws to allow meetings by video conference

With limitations on meetings at 10 people, commissioners are providing a public access link and means to participate using a videoconference link on the county website. Instructions will be available on the site at: co.montague.tx.us.

An operational update on COVID-19 leads off the agenda as the court discusses activities this past week. An amendment to and ratification of the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency also is on the agenda.

The mitigation plan also will receive an update. It has received state and federal approval and awaits court approval.

Votes from the March 3 Republican and Democratic Party Primaries will be canvassed.

Other topics on the agenda are: Renew bonds for tax assessor-collector and the elections administrator; authorize representatives for Texpool accounts; proclamation for April as Child Abuse Prevention Month; and approve precinct four to sell a 2000 Caterpillar backhoe and a 1998 CPS belly dump trailer by sealed bids.