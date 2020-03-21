County adjusts public access to buildings, offices

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

With disaster declarations issued for the county and state, Montague County government offices have made adjustments to office hours, services and emergency operations for all offices.

County Judge Rick Lewis issued a disaster order on Tuesday stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, following the governor’s similar order the same day. During the ensuing days many county offices have instituted new policies that limit public access, but still allow a customer to complete their business while protecting themselves and the county staff.

Montague County Commissioners conducted a called session Tuesday afternoon to meet with elected officials and other department heads to discuss operations during this emergency.

Lewis emphasized the purpose of these talks was to protect county employees and the public, while continuing to operate. During the discussions the officials voiced how they were going to work now and in the event some of their staff becomes ill.

A policy for employee leave connected to COVID-19 was approved and there were discussions about tips to minimize business disruption. Jennifer Fenoglio, county treasurer touched on specifics for the leave policy, but also added the employees want to be here to work, but they all need to be ready when illness strikes.

“The public is very aware and some are scared, we need to provide leadership and use our emergency operations plan in each office. We want to stay as proactive as we can,” said Lewis.

