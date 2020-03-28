County athletic directors react to no sports

The week after spring break is usually an important time in high school sports.

With the transition from winter sports to spring almost fully complete and no more big holidays to throw off the schedule, teams can really start to get in the groove of their seasons.

With the COVID-19 epidemic shutting down various parts of every day life, such as schools, restaurants, social events, job employment, as well as sports, that does not seem like it will happen this year.

Athletic directors, as well as just about everyone in some capacity, are trying to make sense how to proceed forward in an unprecedented situation none of them have ever faced.

“We are like everybody else,” Nocona AD Rick Weaver said. “We just want to know what will happen. I have kid’s texting me every day if track is still on or what have you and all I can tell them is what the UIL has put out so far.”

As of this writing on March 27, the University Interscholastic League has plans for sporting events to come back on May 4, with an undisclosed amount of time before to get teams ready in all sports to compete again.

With a boy’s basketball state tournament to finish as well as many spring playoffs usually underway by the time May comes around usually, it is unclear how district play and the playoffs will be structured at this time.

Some, like Saint Jo athletic director Mark Stevens, are dubious of the plan and suspect some seasons may eventually just be canceled by the UIL.

“I know the UIL right now has the plan to start up games again on May 4, but I don’t know how they plan to fit in a baseball season and playoffs as well as track and everything else, even if they stretch it out into the summer,” Stevens said.

While athletic directors are constantly thinking about their programs with the constant scheduling and practices taking place all during the school year, this unexpected pause has put things in perspective for some.

“You realize there is more to life than sports,” Bowie AD Cory Mandrell said. “We get caught up in winning games and training and all of that when there are more important things in life.”

