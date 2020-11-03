County medical officer says its when for Coronavirus, not if

Dr. Delbert McCaig addressed the Bowie City Council and its audience Monday night. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Bowie family physician and Montague County health officer, told the Bowie City Council Monday night it is not a question of if the Coronavirus will arrive locally, but when, emphasizing “we will get Coronavirus.”

McCaig and Bowie School Superintendent Blake Enlow were invited by Mayor Bill Miller to provide a brief update on the illness and what is being done to prepare for it. McCaig noted the Texas Department of Health told him Monday at 4 p.m. the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Texas is in Collin County in Frisco.

According to the Center for Disease Control in the United States there are 423 total cases and 19 deaths as of March 8. There are 35 states reporting cases.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses first discovered in 1960 and they cause diseases in animals and birds.

