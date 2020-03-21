County schools decide to close before governor’s order; food plans underway

It’s official Montague County School Districts will be closed at least through April 10 with the possibility looming it could be the rest of the school year.

School superintendents met Thursday morning and reached a “mutual decision” to close all schools; however, their deliberations were moot as an hour later Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to temporarily close all Texas Schools through April 3.

The letter released Thursday morning on district websites and social media, called this a “quickly changing situation,” and they will continue to monitor information and assess conditions throughout the closure providing information as quickly as possible.

“Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and suspending operations for this length will allow us to determine whether the virus is continuing to be community spread or whether it has been contained,” states the letter.

The joint memorandum from the districts also states instruction and home and student meals will be addressed by each district and the specifics will vary. Additional information will be released as soon as it is available.

Bowie ISD will launches its food program next week, as will Prairie Valley, and other districts are making plans and will announce them.

