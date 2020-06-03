Earnest Grable Mize

February 22, 1932 – March 3, 2020

BOWIE – Earnest Grable Mize, 88, died on March 3, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service for will be at 2:30 p.m. on March 7 at Dye Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-2:30 p.m. on March 7 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Mize was born on Feb. 22, 1932 in Apache, OK to James Carl Mize and Ethel Mae (Love) Mize. He married Cleta Jean Parks on July 21, 1952 in Wichita Falls.

He fought for the United States during the Korean War from 1952-1954.

Mize is preceded in death by wife: Cleta Mize; parents: James Mize and Ethel Lawson; sisters: Verta Langley and Verna Elkins; and brothers: Earl Mize, Clarence Mize and Leonard Mize.

Mize is survived by daughter: Janice Voss, Warden, WA; sons: Carl Mize, Bowie, and William Mize, Las Vegas, NV; sister: Gustina Cash, Burkburnett; brother: Billy Ray Mize, Burkburnett; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.