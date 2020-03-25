Entertain in style

(Family Features) It’s never too early to plan ahead, especially when you are expecting guests in your home. Your family and friends know and might love your style, but it can be important to spice things up now and again to impress your visitors. Factors such as lights, music and food can affect your guests experience in your home.

To remain stylish and keep your party going, consider these tips for fun and festive home entertaining.

Back to Basics.

Staying organized is key while entertaining guests in your home. Try to plan out every detail before the big event, which can allow things to go more smoothly on the big day. As you think out your plan ahead of time, making lists can be a helpful way to stay organized and ensure you get everything done. List out your guests, what needs to be picked up from the store and possible decorations you might need to buy or craft yourself. The possibilities can seem endless, but it’s important to have a plan in place before you start putting things together.

Think about Theme.

There are numerous ways your style can be shown while entertaining. One way is to pick a theme or theme-related food dishes. One way to show your theme is through decorations. Placing them throughout your home can give the party some life and help guests get into the overall theme of the party.

Light up the Party.

Transforming your home can be made simpler by changing the lighting. It’s typical for lights to be dimmed for parties to set a more relaxed mood. Other ideas include using candles, lamps or even hanging lanterns if you are entertaining outside. Make sure it’s bright enough so everyone can see, but dimmed enough to set the mood for the evening’s events.

Set the Mood with Music.

Pick music that matches your theme and inspires that same feel throughout the house. If you’re going for a fun, energetic atmosphere, try something with a quick tempo, such as pop. If you’re wanting to relax, go for subtler, soothing tones. Try making your playlist before you entertain and listen to it a few times through, that way you can know what to expect and how guests will react to your music selections.

Enjoy it.

Through all the anxiety and stress of entertainment planning, make sure you take time to enjoy yourself during the time guests are in your home. Some guests will notice if you’re not having a good time. Smile and remember to be present in the moment.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

