Faith Community Hospital System files Chapter 9

Faith Community Hospital Systems of Jacksboro, which operates a rural health care clinic in Bowie, filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on Feb. 29.

Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer, said Monday “it will be business as usual for the hospital,” despite the filing.

The hospital posted a press release on its website stating the company is taking advantage of a financial mechanism that provides it with leverage against insurance companies that owe FCHS millions of dollars in unpaid health care claims. FCHS leadership assures the public it is not closing and has no intention of closing.

