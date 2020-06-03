January 24, 1922 – March 4, 2020

BOWIE – Frances Irene Perkins (Bailey) Lumsden, 98, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on March 7, at the First Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 3, near Chico.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 6 at the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Frances was born Jan. 24, 1922 in Memphis, TX to Frank and Kathleen Perkins. In 1938 she married Joe Bailey and together they had four children. Joe passed in 1954. Frances married Truis Lumsden in 1957 and moved to Bowie. She and Truis opened and operated the Massey Ferguson Tractor business for 20 years.

Frances was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie for 73 years and member of the Faith Sunday School Class. She was Jim Bowie Queen in 2009 and volunteered for many worthy causes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Kathleen Perkins, first husband Joe Bailey, second husband Truis Lumsden, son Tommy Bailey, sisters Margaret Grishom and Marline Moore, brothers C.D. Perkins and Truman Perkins.

Frances is survived by her son Jimmy Bailey and wife Barbara, Sulpher Springs and John Bailey and wife Sharon, Wichita Falls; daughter Shirley Boyd and husband Tim, Bowie; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Frances to the First Baptist Church of Bowie at 307 Lindsey Bowie, TX 76230 or Solaris Hospice 800 Highway 59 N. Suite B, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangement entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication