This home at 405 W. Tarrant was a total loss according to the City of Bowie Fire Department after a fire that started in the garage got into the attic and spread through the house along with heavy smoke. The fire call came in at 10:47 a.m. on March 25. The home was occupied by Jerry Jones who was uninjured. Firefighters from Bowie Rural and Sunset Volunteer Fire Departments assisted. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (News photos by Barbara Green)

City of Bowie electric crew tries to turn the power off at the pole beside the house fire.