Governor closes schools, dine-in restaurants

On Thursday Texas Governor Greg Abbott took the bold step to temporarily close schools, restaurants, gyms and bars to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The order was effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and continues until April 3. All jurisdictions must work to contain the spread of COVID-19 for at least the next two weeks said Abbott in a televised announcement.

This series of executive orders related to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation, limit public gatherings and help reduce exposure for people across the state. These orders are in accordance with federal guidelines issued by the president and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will aid in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus he said.

Texas Department of Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt also announced he has declared a public health disaster which will give state and local officials additional tools to respond to COVID-19. It was reported the last time a public health disaster was declared in Texas was in 1901.

As of Friday, 5,277 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas with 1,168 in public labs and 4,109 in private labs. There are 192 confirmed cases in the state and five deaths according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

