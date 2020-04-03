Jackrabbit Preview planned for March 5

It is time for the annual Jackrabbit Preview and Information Night from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 5 at the high school.

This event is open to all incoming students and their parents. There will be rotating sessions repeated throughout the evening on academic dual credit, Collegiate Academy, technical dual credit and Advancement Via Individual Determination, as well as time for questions and answers. Those sessions will be at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AVID is a program for incoming ninth and tenth graders to overcome obstacles and achieve success as they transition from high school to their next steps.

Organizations planning to provide booths include FFA, Art Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, Leo Club, National Honor Society, theater, UIL academics, athletics, band, choir, Winter Guard, PALS, booster clubs and Texas Academic Challenge.

Those with questions may call 872-1154.