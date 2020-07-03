Jackrabbits a young team this year

The Bowie baseball season started its first full week of games and first tournament this past week as the young team tries to continue this program’s legacy.

Last year’s senior heavy goofball squad that liked to do skits in front of a camera also finished second in the district and won a memorable bi-district series against Boyd before losing to Clyde in the area round.

Only four players return from that team as this year’s squad has an influx of youthful experience, but that is not always a bad thing.

Many players were on last year’s successful JV squad that expect to have that type of success on the varsity level, but will be looking to the experienced seniors for guidance.

Weston Partridge and Boo Oakley have multiple years of varsity experience both on the mound and in the field. Braden Armstrong and Brae Ogle also saw significant time as starters last year.

Bowie next plays at its hosted Walker Stallcup Tournament March 12-14.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.