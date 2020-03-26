Judge issues new order for people at risk to stay home

NEW COVID-19 ORDER ISSUED: County Judge Rick Lewis issued his second executive order regarding the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) this afternoon. The order outlines stipulations that anyone experiencing the common symptoms of the virus is order to STAY home until they have no fever for 72 hours and additional symptoms improve. This order would clear if it has been 14 days since symptoms first appeared and the person has been cleared by a medical professional.

Those at high risk are order to remain at home, while all businesses and employees are ordered to take action to prevent the spread of the virus including social distance and washing your hands regularly. Read the full document in the attached graphics.

Read more on this order in your weekend Bowie News.