Lady Indians lose shoot out

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team hosted a high scoring game against Muenster on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets would win the shootout 14-11 as Muenster came back to win in the final few innings.

The Lady Indians started the game well. Laci Stone drove in two runs in the first inning to give Nocona an early 2-0 lead. The Lady Hornets answered with four runs in the second inning to take the lead, but they did not have it for long.

The Lady Indians retook the lead before the end of the second inning, with an RBI from Kycelynn Contreras and runs scored on a hit batter and a drawn walk with the base loaded. Nocona led 5-4 heading to the third inning.

Muenster would tie the game up with an RBI double in the third inning, where the score would stay until the fourth inning. There the Lady Hornets would take the lead with a solo home run to right field, taking a 6-5 lead.

The Lady Indians would not stay down as they answered within the same inning. Contreras was able to score thanks to an error at third base to tie the game. Laney Yates then hit a single that drove in a run, giving Nocona back the lead.

Thanks to two more errors in the inning, the Lady Indians scored two more runs, upping their lead to 9-6 heading into the fifth inning. The Lady Hornets cut the lead to one with two runs scored 9-8. Nocona had the bases loaded and ready score more runs to answer, but a runner was caught stealing and the batter grounded out to first base to end the inning.

Muenster would go on to score five runs in the sixth inning, taking the lead 13-8. The Lady Indians could not answer as the game moved to the final inning. There the Lady Hornets drove in one more run to up their lead to 14-9.

Nocona would need a big rally to get the win. The Lady Indians had a good start as they loaded the bases up with no outs. A drawn walk scored one run while a hit batter scored another, cutting the lead to 14-11.

Unfortunately that is where the good things stopped. The next batter popped out to the short stop while the final two batters struck out, ending the game with the bases loaded.

