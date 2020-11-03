Lady Indians picking it up

The Nocona Lady Indian softball team played at a tournament in Lindsay last week as they continue to improve every game.

The Lady Indians went 1-3 during three days of games.

Nocona first played Era on Thursday. The Lady Hornets scored five combined runs in the first two innings to take the lead. The Lady Indians scored in the third inning when Kycelynn Contreras drove in Jessica Dingler, but it was not enough to make up the difference.

Era would score two more runs in the fourth inning where the game would be stopped, the Lady Hornets winning 7-1.

Friday would prove even tougher as Nocona faced the tournament hosts. The Lady Knights scored three runs or more in all three innings, exploding for 10 runs in the third and final inning.

The Lady Indians scored three runs in the second inning to cut the lead to 7-3, thanks to RBIS from Makenna Nobile and Koryahna Ramsey. Unfortunately, the final inning got ugly and Lindsay would win 17-3.

Heading into Saturday, the Nocona team knew it could play better. The Lady Indians first played Centerville. The Lady Indians hung nine runs on the Lady Tigers to start the game, with RBIs coming from five different players.

Centerville bounced back as Nocona struggled to score the next two innings. The Lady Tigers would score five runs in the second inning and two in the third, cutting the score to 9-7. Fortunately, the game was called after that and the Lady Indians would get the win.

Nocona finished the tournament playing Bridgeport. The score was tied at 4-4 after two innings, but the Lady Blues would scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead.

The Lady Indians would score one run in the fourth in response, but Bridgeport would score two more runs before the game was called after four innings, the Lady Blues winning 9-5.

Jenna McBride led the team with two RBIs and three other girls drove in at least one run.

