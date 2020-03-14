Lady Indians softball wins 35-6

The Nocona Lady Indians put on quite the show at Gainesville on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Leopards by the football-like score 36-5 in just three innings, with most coming in the first inning.

Nocona scored 21 runs to lead off the game, with many coming from hits. Kycelynn Contreras drove in a run on a double. Jessica Dingler hit a three-run home run. Tobie Cable hit a two-run home run. Jenna McBride hit an RBI single.

Still in the first inning, Contreras drove in another run on a single. Laci Stone drove in a run on a single. Katy Barrett hit a three-run home run. Makenna Nobile drove in a run on a double.

Contreras drove in two runs on a double. Stone drove in a run on a single. Barrett then drove in the last two runs on a single before the next two batters struck out to end the onslaught, the Lady Indians up 21-0.

Besides a hit batter with one out, Gainesville had no success getting any offense going as Stone forced two ground outs and a pop out to the catcher.

In the second inning, Nocona still had its foot on the gas pedal. With two runners on and one out, Contreras hit an RBI double to score one run. Next batter Paige James came in to pinch hit and came through with a single up the middle that scored both base runners.

A couple of batters later with the bases loaded, Logan Patterson drove in a run with a single. Two passed balls scored two more runs to go up 29-0.

Nocona had the bases loaded with two outs when a pop out to the short stop put an end to the scoring.

The Lady Leopards did bounce back some in the second inning. Gainesville had five hits, two walks and took advantage of one fielding error to score five runs, but is was just a drop in the bucket as the Lady Indians still led big 29-5 heading into the third inning.

Nocona was not going to back off even with the big lead. Dingler drove in a run on a double.

Barrett traded places with her with a double of her own. Cable made it three straight RBI doubles with a double to left field.

After loading the bases with one out, Ramsey hit a double to center field that drove in two runs. Contreras then hit an RBI single to third base. A fielding error at third base allowed another base runner to score to make it 36-5.

The next two batters flew out and grounded out to end Nocona’s offensive day.

The Lady Leopards would need to score 17 runs to avoid being run ruled after three innings, let alone trying to come back and win.

Besides a walk with one out, Stone struck out two batters and forced the final batter to ground out at second base to end the game, the Lady Indians victorious.

