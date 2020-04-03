Ad

LMC presents beautification awards to ag students

03/04/2020 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Bowie ag students work on their beautification welcome sign in January. News file photo.

Leadership Montague County presented awards for the first county-wide beautification contest. The ag mechanics students of all the county high schools were invited to create a welcome sign. They were judged at the Montague County Youth Fair in January. First place was a tie going to Bowie High School and Nocona High School Kasie Hamilton, Angela Uselton and Donna Culpepper of LMC presented the award banners and checks. Prairie Valley won second and Saint Jo won third. (Photos by Barbara Green and LMC)

Bowie Ag students tied for first place in the beautification contest.
Nocona Ag students tied for first in the beautification contest.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes