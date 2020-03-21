Local law officers responsible for enforcing state orders

It appears law enforcement at the local levels will be responsible for enforcing the mandates of the Texas governor’s emergency orders including the 10-person mass gathering limits and the closing of dine-in restaurants all connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday when the four new executive orders were issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, it was pointed out most of them fall under the Texas Health and Safety Code.

The directive, which goes into effect at midnight Friday, states citizens “shall avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors,” which hits home for many small town residents. The only exceptions for food service are drive-through, pick-up or delivery.

In Bowie many fast-food businesses had already closed their dining rooms, but continued drive-through. After this order was issued, Longhorn Cafe and Sweet Boys, both announced they would close for two weeks starting Friday.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said Friday it is his understanding the other restaurants are limiting their food service to carry-out or delivery only.

