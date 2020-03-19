Meals on Wheels continues out of Bowie center; dining room, activities to close

The Meals on Wheels delivery service will continue to deliver hot meals to older adults just as the program has been doing. Bowie Senior Citizens Project dining room (located 501 Pelham Street) will close starting Monday, March 23 for meals – along with a temporary suspension of activities and gatherings. However, with the current status the regulations have been relaxed, any older adult wanting a hot meal delivered or to be picked up at the front door of the building may call the center at 940.872.4500 the day before or by 10 a.m. to be included in the routes. The health and welfare of the community are at the core of this service as it always has been.

The pickup times will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 weekdays. Please call for menu details. The volunteers are also collecting household supplies and groceries to also be delivered during this time as coordinated by Advanced Rehab and Aviator Home Health. More information may also be found on Bowie Senior Citizens Project public service Facebook page. The project has been helping the community since its dedication in 1987.

Director Lynda Medley reminds citizens they will be offering grocery shopping assistance and continue medical transportation in the van to doctor appointments. Currently, she is not in need of additional delivery volunteers but as the demand increases this might change.