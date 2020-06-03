Mona Nored

May 13, 1952 – February 24, 2020

NOCONA – Mona Nored, 67, died on, Feb. 24, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 7 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Berry officiating.

Nored was born on May 13, 1952 in Childress to Marion and Nyla Cummings Morton. She worked as a ward clerk at the hospital for many years.

Nored was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, E.J. Dicken; daughter, Kara Nored; and brothers, Eddie Dicken, Don Lyles and Ray Morton.

Nored is survived by her daughter, Kenda Kirby, Nocona; sisters, Marion Moore, Bowie, May Farley, Bowie, Jackie Johnson, Post Oak, Linda Nolan, Bowie, Glenda Dancy, Nocona; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild,

Memorial donations may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.