Montague County still has no confirmed cases as of Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

As of Monday Montague County continues to “dodge the bullet,” according to Dr. Delbert McCaig, county health officer, with no positive cases of Coronavirus as of 9 a.m. on Monday.

“We had some suspected cases, but none have come back positive so far,” said the doctor. “I anticipate we will get our first case soon. Usually about a week after Dallas gets it, like the flu, it comes to us.”

McCaig, who works at the Faith Community Rural Health Clinic in Bowie, said they are doing testing after contacting the state health authorities to get approval and in turn send it to the state lab or to a private lab based on symptoms.

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.