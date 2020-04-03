NCTC Gala honors community service at its branches

The North Central Texas College Foundation hosted its annual Starlite Gala recently honoring individuals and organizations that have given of their time and resources to further NCTC and their local communities.

The Starlite Gala was at the Texas Motor Speedway on Feb. 22 and saw record attendance with nearly 500 guests.

The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of NCTC. The NCTC Foundation established this award 26 years ago, fittingly named in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the Class of 1926.

This year’s F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to James “Jim” Cooksey.

The Ed Wright Community Service Award for Montague County went to the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.