Nocona baseball loses tough one on the road

The Nocona Indians baseball team traveled to Hirschi on Tuesday to take on a tough 4A program.

The Huskies won a close game that came down to the final inning 7-6 in walk-off fashion.

Neither team got anything going in the first inning as both teams first three batters were sat down with little fanfare.

The second inning saw Nocona get off to a good start at Anthony Veitenheimer hit a leadoff triple. He successfully stole home to score the games first run and putting the Indians up 1-0. Hirschi continued to be contained as Nocona’s defense had another one-two-three inning with no base runners.

In the third inning Colton Evans hit a one-out triple. He was able to steal home as well to make the score 2-0. Adam Meekins and Carlos Castro followed with a single and double to put two runners in scoring position.

Meekins would successfully steal home and Veitenheimer would drive in the other base runner on single to put Nocona up 4-0.

The Huskies would try to answer as two drawn walks and a single loaded the bases with two outs, but the Indians would survive by getting the next runner out.

Nocona kept on finding ways to score in the fourth inning as Jason Spakman led off with a single. He would steal second and third base before two batters later when Cesar Guitterrez drove him in as he grounded out. The Indians were up 5-0 and looking dominant when Hirschi started to come back a bit.

With two outs and two base runners on base, the Huskies were able to steal home to score their first run of the day and cut the lead to 5-1.

The fifth inning saw Nocona’s offense get shut down with no base runners. Hirschi would score two runs with a one out triple and double, cutting the lead to 5-3 heading into the sixth inning.

Besides a hit batter, the Indians offense had no luck getting anything going while the Huskies would take the lead.

A two RBI double would tie the game. A batter later a single would drive in a run that gave Hirschi its first lead of the game 6-5.

Nocona needed to respond heading into the seventh inning. After no luck the previous two innings, the Indians first two batters got on base by being a hit batter and a single. Lead base runner would get picked off, but trailing base runner Evans would steal second and third base. Meekins would hit a double to get him home and tie the score at 6-6.

The Huskies came through when it was their turn to bat. The leadoff batter was hit to put the winning run on base. He would steal second and third base when the next batter hit a single into right field to end the game, Hirschi won 7-6.

