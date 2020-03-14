Nocona City Council declares itself a Second Amendment Security City

The Nocona City Council accepted the resignation of its city attorney and named a municipal court prosecutor during its Tuesday night meeting.

Bowie attorney Tracey Jennings submitted her resignation effective March 2 after working with the City of Nocona for many years. The council did not candidates to consider Tuesday, but are expected to talk with some prospects at the new council meeting.

Ashley D. McSwaim was named to serve as Nocona Municipal Court Prosecutor.

Judge Britain Brooks was recently named city judge and he will preside once a quarter, along with McSwaim who also will be available to answer questions and assist Clerk Cindy McCracken, who recently completed training with McSwaim.

The council approved a resolution declaring the city a Second Amendment Security City.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.