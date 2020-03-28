Nocona General reports staff, supplies sufficient for now

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Officials at Nocona General Hospital said late this week things are “running fairly normal” for the emergency room and hospital, despite a slate of strict protocols and restrictions in place for staff, patients and visitors.

As the remaining hospital located in and serving Montague County, NGH operates the hospital, emergency room and a pair of rural health clinics located at the hospital, Bowie and Saint Jo, which is temporarily closed.

Lance Meekins, chief executive officer of NGH, said Thursday the clinic has tested five potential patients with no confirmed cases at this time.

The clinic has implemented protocols to deal with patients who may feel they have symptoms and may lead to testing for COVID-19. Anyone who feels they have symptoms should call the clinic and arrangements will be made to examine or test the person.

Friday nationwide the United States reportedly had the largest number of Coronavirus cases in the world at 85,707 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths. Montague County saw its first confirmed case of a Nocona area resident who tested positive for the virus while in Wichita Falls.

On Wednesday County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig confirmed the positive test. Due to federal law there is limited information that can be released about the patient.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.