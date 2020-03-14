Nocona General testing one potential COVID-19 patient; school reports one more possible

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Nocona General Hospital reports it tested its first potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient Thursday with the results expected to arrive sometime late Friday.
NGH Chief Executive Officer Lane Meekins said the patient, who is not from Montague County is in self-quarantine at their home outside of Montague County. The patient was tested following guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control. If a positive test result arrives the necessary treatment would follow.
Also on Friday morning, the Nocona School District posted a potential second person may be tested. That person is a relative of a high school student who was visiting Nocona. The student was removed from the classroom immediately.
Nocona General Hospital also outlined the protocols patients who feel they have COVID-19 symptoms in regard to contacting their doctors.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
The following protocols are being utilized at Nocona General Hospital regarding potential COVID-19 patients.
• If a patient is calling for an appointment due to illness ask:
- Have you or any of your close contacts traveled outside the United States in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms?
- Have you ran a fever greater than 100.4 degrees?
- Are you coughing?
- Do you have a sore throat?
- Are you feeling short of breath?
If the first question answer is yes this person should be considered high risk even if they do not have every other symptom listed.
Schedule a time at Nocona Clinic only, to have them come up. Ask them to remain in their care and call the clinic to notify of their arrival at which time someone will test them while they remain inside their vehicle.
If they have further questions inform the patient(s) the healthcare professional performing the test will answer any questions at that time
