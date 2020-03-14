Nocona General testing one potential COVID-19 patient; school reports one more possible

By BARBARA GREEN

Nocona General Hospital reports it tested its first potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient Thursday with the results expected to arrive sometime late Friday.

NGH Chief Executive Officer Lane Meekins said the patient, who is not from Montague County is in self-quarantine at their home outside of Montague County. The patient was tested following guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control. If a positive test result arrives the necessary treatment would follow.

Also on Friday morning, the Nocona School District posted a potential second person may be tested. That person is a relative of a high school student who was visiting Nocona. The student was removed from the classroom immediately.

Nocona General Hospital also outlined the protocols patients who feel they have COVID-19 symptoms in regard to contacting their doctors.

