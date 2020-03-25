Nocona moves its May election to Nov. 3

The City of Nocona has opted to postpone its May 2 election until the Nov. 3 general election due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The city council met in called session Tuesday morning and made that decision.

The panel also approved a continuation of its declaration of local disaster for public health emergency following some of the limitations already in place by the state, county and City of Bowie.

It limits gatherings of more than 10 people; directs people to avoid eating or drinking in restaurants and bars or visiting gyms; asks people not to visit nursing homes or long-term care facilities and closes schools.

It became effective at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and runs until terminated by the council.